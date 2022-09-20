Pierre-Louis (groin) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Pierre-Louis suffered the injury in the Texans' 16-9 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. Although he was able to limp off of the field, he was ultimately carted to the locker room from the sidelines. With the move to IR, Pierre-Louis is guaranteed to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return in Week 7 against the Titans being the first game he'll be eligible to play. In his absence. Neville Hewitt will likely take over the starting outside-linebacker role.
