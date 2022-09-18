Pierre-Louis is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a groin injury, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pierre-Louis limped off the field with a groin injury in the second half of Sunday's matchup and was later carted to the locker room. If he's unable to return, Neville Hewitt should see an increased role for the Texans.
