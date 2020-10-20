site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kevin White: Back to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
White reverted to the 49ers practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
White was promoted to the active roster for Week 6 against the Rams but has since been sent back to the practice squad. He logged seven snaps on special teams in the victory.
