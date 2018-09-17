Jones is working out for the Cowboys on Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was cut by the Steelers prior to the start of the 2018 season after three years with the team. Jones appeared in 19 games for Pittsburgh, making five starts, and posted eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in that time. Should he end up signing with the Cowboys, he'd likely be viewed as an upgrade over Cooper Rush as the team's backup quarterback.