Landry Jones: Works out for Dallas
Jones is working out for the Cowboys on Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Jones was cut by the Steelers prior to the start of the 2018 season after three years with the team. Jones appeared in 19 games for Pittsburgh, making five starts, and posted eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in that time. Should he end up signing with the Cowboys, he'd likely be viewed as an upgrade over Cooper Rush as the team's backup quarterback.
More News
-
Landry Jones: Released by Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Rough outing Saturday•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Continues fighting for a roster spot•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Expected to start in preseason opener•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Not assured of roster spot•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Throws touchdown in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...