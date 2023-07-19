New England is hosting Fournette for a workout Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Fournette, who was released by the Buccaneers back in February, continues to look for a new NFL team as the 2023 regular season grows closer. The Patriots have a relatively open backfield depth chart behind No. 1 man Rhamondre Stevenson, and Fournette could certainly offer more reliability than current reserve options Pierre Strong, Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor. The 28-year-old averaged just 3.5 yards per carry last year, his worst mark since 2018, but has proven himself as a capable pass-catcher.