Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said that Branch will focus on nickel cornerback, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. "...I wanted to make sure that I dial it back for (Branch), let him focus on nickel, let him play nickel, and I thought it was a really good game for him. As far as the stats because he didn't get a chance to be high productive like he's been, but I thought he did a really good job in just playing nickel," Glenn said.

Branch logged at least six tackles and 93 percent of the playing time between in all but one game between Week 8 and Week 13, but he has not topped three tackles or 73 percent of the defensive snaps in either of the two games since then. Meanwhile, Ifeatu Melifonwu saw almost every snap and had an extremely productive game. While Branch was likely set for a dip in playing time regardless given the impending return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral), his IDP value will take a hit if he is not even a candidate to see snaps at safety going forward.