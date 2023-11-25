Branch totaled eight tackles (three solo) in Thursday's Week 12 loss to the Packers.

Branch's eight stops led Detroit and were his most since he racked up 11 tackles against Atlanta in Week 3. The 22-year-old has been a fairly reliable IDP option over the Lions' past four games with an average of of six stops per game during that span. Branch has been one of the league's top defensive rookies this year, notching 51 tackles (36 solo) and an interception (which he returned for a touchdown) over nine contests.