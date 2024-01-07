Branch (wrist) has returned to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Branch left Sunday's game for a short period of time to deal with a wrist injury. It appears the issue is not serious, as he has returned to the field.
