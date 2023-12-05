Branch logged seven total tackles (three solo), one pass deflection and one interception in Sunday's 33-28 win over the Saints.

The 2023 second-round pick's seven stops were tied for the second-most on Detroit during Sunday's contest, bringing his season total up to 58 tackles. Branch also snagged the second interception of his young career, setting up the Lions' offense for an easy touchdown in the first quarter. The nickel-safety has made a tremendous impact on Detroit's defense in his first season, ranking first on the team in pass deflections and tackles for loss, and he'll look to continue his causing problems for opposing offenses as the year goes on.