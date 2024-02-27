Branch registered 74 tackles, one sack, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions, one defensive touchdown and one forced fumble over 15 games in 2023.

Impressing at both safety and nickelback as a rookie, Branch ultimately settled in at the latter position despite the Lions spending $6.5 million to bring in C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was moved to safety to accommodate. Branch ultimately finished the year tied for 12th among cornerbacks in both PBUs and picks. While it remains possible that the Alabama product could see added responsibilities at safety again in the future, he at least seems to be locked in at the nickelback spot entering 2024.