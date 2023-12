Branch recorded six tackles (five solo) including a sack and a forced fumble and an interception in Sunday's 30-24 win at Minnesota.

Early in the second quarter, Branch came blazing through the B gap on a blitz and dislodged the ball from the hands of Nick Mullens. That play didn't result in a turnover, but Branch had already achieved that himself in the first quarter with his third pick of the season. The rookie second-rounder is starting to look like he was a home-run pick for the Lions.