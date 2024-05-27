Branch recently underwent a cleanup procedure on his lower left leg and will likely be sidelined until training camp, Colton Pouncey of The Athletic reports.

The Lions initially thought Branch's lower left leg injury would heal on its own, but he elected to undergo a procedure so he could rehab ahead of the regular season. However, coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that Branch is progressing well and will likely be able to do some work before the regular season begins, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Branch was recently seen on a knee scooter around the team's facility. The 22-year-old was solid as a rookie last year, tallying 74 tackles (50 solo), including a sack, along with 13 pass defenses, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a touchdown.