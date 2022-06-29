Harris is still in "prove it" mode after signing a one-year contract with Detroit this offseason, Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 2017 first-round pick finally found his footing in Detroit last year after looking like a bust in Miami and Atlanta. While it would be hard for Harris to top the 7.5 sacks he totaled last year if he can't match the 836 snaps he needed to get there, the likelihood that Romeo Okwara (Achilles) will begin the regular season on the PUP list almost guarantees that Harris will begin the year as a starting defensive end opposite Aidan Hutchinson.