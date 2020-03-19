The Eagles are working to trade for Slay and sign him to a three-year extension, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Slay has proven to be one of the league's best man-to-man cornerbacks, and he registered 46 tackles, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions over 14 games in 2019. The All-Pro corner allowed 7.5 yards per target while covering opponents' top receivers as well. The Lions haven't been able to agree to a long-term deal with the 29-year-old cornerback, but it appears the Eagles want to go all-in to bolster their secondary. If this deal comes to fruition, Slay would be locked down through the 2023 campaign.