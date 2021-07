Marlowe is in the mix for a starting role at safety, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Coming to Detroit from Buffalo, Marlowe was the Bills' third safety in 2020 behind two excellent players in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. After he and Will Harris reportedly rotated reps with the first-team defense next to Tracy Walker during OTAs and minicamp this offseason, the soon-to-be 29-year-old now appears to have a chance at becoming a starter with the Lions.