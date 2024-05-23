Barnes (knee) participated in OTAs Wednesday.

Barnes was injured on the first defensive series of the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers and never returned, but the issue clearly wasn't overly serious, and Barnes should be fine for a normal offseason. He started 13 of the 16 games he appeared in last season, finishing with a career-best 81 tackles (42 solo), one sack and one forced fumble on a career-high 705 defensive snaps.