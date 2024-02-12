Peoples-Jones caught 13 passes on 25 targets for 155 yards over 15 games in 2023.

Peoples-Jones began the year as a near-every-down player in Cleveland, where he produced 97 yards in seven games. Upon being dealt to Detroit, the Michigan product only topped 20 percent of the offensive snaps in one game when Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond (knee) got banged up. He then was barely used in the playoffs, not seeing a single target or more than six offensive snaps in any of three games. Now set to become an unrestricted free agent, Peoples-Jones may need to find a new team to help him rediscover his 2022 form when he totaled 839 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games.