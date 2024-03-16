Peoples-Jones has agreed on a one-year, $2 million deal to re-sign with the Lions. Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Peoples-Jones played seven games with the Browns in 2023 before finishing the second half of the season in Detroit. He finished the season with 13 receptions on 25 targets for 155 yards between both teams. The 25-year-old will not look to solidify a role for himself as a pass catcher during the offseason, but he also has the potential to contribute as a returner on special teams.