Vaitai suffered a foot injury during Sunday's loss to the Colts.
Vaitai left the game to be re-taped a few times Sunday, and when the game got out of hand, he was ultimately shut down. Given his ability to play through the injury already, Vaitai stands a good chance to play next week against the Vikings, although he'll likely be on the injury report when practices restart Wednesday.
