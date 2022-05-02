Mitchell (knee) expects to receive full medical clearance by June, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports. "I'm seven months out, seven months and some weeks," Mitchell said. "I'm pretty much back. I'm doing everything from running, cutting, running routes. I'm expected to be fully cleared by June at the latest. I'll be ready to go by training camp. I'm excited."

Mitchell presumably fell to the fifth round of last week's draft due to an ACL injury he suffered last September. When healthy, the Virginia Tech product should slot no lower than fourth on the depth chart entering training camp. If all goes right this summer, Mitchell could possibly challenge Brock Wright and Garrett Griffin for the No. 2 role at tight end behind T.J. Hockenson -- while possibly getting snaps at H-back as well.