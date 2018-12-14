Davis tallied eight tackles, one sack, and one pass breakup during Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.

Davis played a great game Sunday, most memorably making a number of hard hits but also reacting fast to a number of plays in run defense. While he's been an inconsistent IDP option this season, Davis has the upside to make him worthy of fantasy consideration in any given week. The 2017 first-rounder could particularly be a nice play this Sunday against a Bills team that has attempted the sixth-most running plays, sixth-least passing plays, and could be without stud tailback LeSean McCoy (hamstring).