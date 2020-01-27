Lions' Kenny Golladay: Leads Pro Bowl in receiving
Golladay (concussion) caught three passes for a game-high 109 yards during the Pro Bowl on Sunday.
Golladay rebounded from a Week 17 head injury to play in the NFL's all-star game. He otherwise enjoyed a healthy season, playing all 16 games and leading the league with 11 touchdown receptions. Golladay scored seven TDs and averaged 80 yards per game in eight appearances with Matt Stafford (hip/back) at quarterback, compared to four touchdowns and 68.8 yards over the final eight games of the season. Stafford anticipates being healthy before the start of the offseason program in mid-April.
