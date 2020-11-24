Golladay (hip) didn't participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Golladay is trending in the wrong direction with just two days until the Lions face the Texans in a Thanksgiving Day clash. Meanwhile, both Danny Amendola (hip) and Marvin Hall (toe) were limited participants in Tuesday's session, and both receivers, along with Marvin Jones, would see upticks in usage if Golladay misses a fourth straight game.
