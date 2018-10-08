Lions' Matt Prater: Only two FG attempts against Packers

Prater converted one of two field-goal attempts and all four PATs during Sunday's 31-23 victory over the Packers.

Prater connected on a 39-yard attempt in the second quarter but he later on misfired on a 55-yarder in the fourth. The kicker would've seen more work, but the Lions scored a touchdown on all four of their trips into the red zone, which was a surprise since Detroit entered the game last in red-zone touchdown percentage. Prater will now enjoy a Week 6 bye before heading to Miami for a road game against the Dolphins in Week 7.