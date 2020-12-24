Prater (back) did not practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Prater wasn't listed on Tuesday's injury report -- this was an estimation since Detroit didn't practice Tuesday -- but showed up with a back issue that kept him from practicing entirely Wednesday. The Lions play Tampa Bay on Saturday, so it would bode well for the placekicker's chances of taking part in that contest if he is able to return to practice Thursday.
