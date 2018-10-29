Lions' Matt Prater: Zero field-goal chances against Seahawks
Prater didn't attempt a field goal but nailed both of his PATs during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle.
The Lions shot themselves in the foot multiple times Sunday, blowing multiple chances to score on some occasions and committing crucial turnovers on others. Not only did both Ameer Abdullah and Matthew Stafford lose fumbles that killed two separate drives, but Stafford also threw an interception on the one-yard line near the end of the fourth quarter. It was ultimately a day to forget for Lions fans, and the team will now look to get back on track on the road against an underperforming Vikings unit in Week 9.
