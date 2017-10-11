Lions' Matthew Stafford: Starts week with full practice
Stafford (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Stafford was clearly favoring his right leg at Wednesday's practice, but his throwing power and accuracy nonetheless appeared to be intact. The veteran quarterback may have limited mobility Sunday in New Orleans, but it seems only a major setback at practice could actually threaten his availability for the game. In addition to the favorable matchup, Stafford may benefit from the potential return of No. 3 receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), who was back at practice Wednesday as a limited participant.
