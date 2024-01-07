Stafford (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Sean McVay had already revealed at the beginning of Week 18 prep that Stafford would be held out for rest purposes in the regular-season finale, but the Rams still opted to list the veteran signal-caller as doubtful on their final injury report. As anticipated, Stafford is inactive for the contest, allowing Carson Wentz to make his first start with the Rams while practice-squad call-up Dresser Winn serves as his backup. Stafford will return to action in the wild-card round, when the Rams play a road game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.