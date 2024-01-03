Stafford won't play Sunday against the 49ers, as the Rams will rest him in preparation for the postseason and start Carson Wentz instead, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Rams have clinched a playoff berth at 9-7 but have no chance at the NFC West crown, which belongs to the 49ers. Stafford finishes the regular season with 3,965 passing yards and a 24:11 TD:INT, plus 65 rushing yards on 21 attempts, across 15 appearances.