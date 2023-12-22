Stafford completed 24 of 34 passes for 328 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Rams' 30-22 win over the Saints on Thursday night. He also rushed once for minus-4 yards.

Stafford continued his recent stretch of significantly improved play, authoring his fifth straight multi-touchdown effort while eclipsing the 300-yard mark for the first time since Week 4. The veteran signal-caller also extended his streak of games without an interception to four, and he unsurprisingly connected with the dynamic duo of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, the former of whom joined Demarcus Robinson on the receiving end of Stafford's pair of touchdown passes, for 15 of his 24 completions. Stafford has the Rams creeping closer to a postseason spot, and he'll aim to keep that quest going in the right direction in a Week 17 road matchup against the Giants on New Year's Eve.