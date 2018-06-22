Lions' Matthew Stafford: Working with Golladay
Stafford displayed chemistry with second-year wideout Kenny Golladay during June minicamp, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
The Lions are banking on Golladay's development along with an improved running game to make up for the offseason departures of tight ends Eric Ebron and Darren Fells. The team did sign Luke Willson and Levine Toilolo to join 2017 fourth-round pick Michael Roberts, but the trio will have a tough time matching the 751 yards and seven TDs provided by Ebron and Fells last season. The Lions otherwise devoted their offseason to building a decent rushing attack, something Stafford hasn't had since 2013. The team brought in offensive line coach Jeff Davidson and RB LeGarrette Blount, then drafted C/G Frank Ragnow at No. 20 overall and RB Kerryon Johnson at No. 43. Detroit would like to keep Stafford around last year's mark of 565 pass attempts, which was easily his fewest in a full season. He made up for it with improved accuracy on deep throws, despite playing behind an offensive line that struggled with injuries all year. Better injury luck up front could turn the Detroit offense into a dangerous, well-balanced unit, as TE is the only weakness on paper.
