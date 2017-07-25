Lions' Rolan Milligan: Receives PUP label
Milligan (undisclosed) has been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
After sitting out the entire 2016 season with a serious injury, Milligan will be entering training camp without any NFL snaps. It is uncertain when Milligan will return, but he will have an uphill battle to gain defensive snaps, so expect that he will be mainly designated with special team duties once healthy.
