Head coach Matt Patricia said Tuesday that Lang (undisclosed) is day-to-day, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Lang hasn't been at practice for more than a week, and it's clear the Lions aren't sure exactly how long the lineman will be out for. Their main concern is likely to ensure that Lang is 100 percent ready for the start of the regular season, so expect the team to remain cautious with its starting right guard.

