Lions' Theo Riddick: Unavailable for preseason opener
Riddick (wrist) is not playing in Sunday's preseason opener against the Colts, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Riddick practiced under limitations for most of training camp while wearing a red no-contact jersey in order to protect his right wrist, which still seems to be a concern, so it's not shocking that he's being held out Sunday. In his absence, Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington should see added work with the first-teamers.
More News
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Restricted during opening day of camp•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Wrists in good shape•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Wearing cast on right wrist•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Limited in OTAs•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Spring availability not quite confirmed•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...