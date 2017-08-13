Lions' Theo Riddick: Unavailable for preseason opener

Riddick (wrist) is not playing in Sunday's preseason opener against the Colts, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Riddick practiced under limitations for most of training camp while wearing a red no-contact jersey in order to protect his right wrist, which still seems to be a concern, so it's not shocking that he's being held out Sunday. In his absence, Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington should see added work with the first-teamers.