Johnson carried two times for six yards and caught his only target for no gain during Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Cowboys.

Johnson took a back seat to the newly-signed Bo Scarbrough in the run game and watched on as J.D. McKissic led the backfield in receptions. He did little with the opportunities he was given and seems to be losing traction as an option for Detroit. As such, Johnson seems unlikely to make a major impact next Sunday against the Redskins.