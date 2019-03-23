Malcolm Mitchell: Officially announces retirement
Mitchell officially announced his retirement at a University of Georgia event on Friday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Mitchell wasn't able to play in a NFL game since his heroics during Super Bowl LI, as knee injuries effectively ended his career. The 2016 fourth-round pick will be fondly remembered by Patriots fans after tallying six catches for 70 yards in the aforementioned come-from-behind Super Bowl win, capping off a rookie season in which he caught 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns.
More News
-
Malcolm Mitchell: Recovering from another knee procedure•
-
Malcolm Mitchell: Let go by Patriots•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Listed as day-to-day•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Limited to rehab work•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Undergoes procedure to promote knee healing•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Undergoes knee procedure Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...