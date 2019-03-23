Mitchell officially announced his retirement at a University of Georgia event on Friday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Mitchell wasn't able to play in a NFL game since his heroics during Super Bowl LI, as knee injuries effectively ended his career. The 2016 fourth-round pick will be fondly remembered by Patriots fans after tallying six catches for 70 yards in the aforementioned come-from-behind Super Bowl win, capping off a rookie season in which he caught 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns.

