Malcolm Mitchell: Recovering from another knee procedure
Mitchell underwent another surgery to address a chronic right knee issue in August, two days after he was released from the Patriots, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.
Mitchell, a 2016 fourth-round pick, has yet to play an NFL down since recording six receptions for 70 yards in the Patriots' comeback victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Knee concerns limited Mitchell during his college career at Georgia, and it appears the 26-year-old's health hasn't improved much since he entered the professional ranks. He's hopeful the latest knee procedure will allow him to return at full strength for the 2019 season, so look for him to perhaps surface in training camp with the Patriots or another team next summer.
