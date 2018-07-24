Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Undergoes procedure to promote knee healing
The knee procedure Mitchell underwent recently was "more aimed at hoping to accelerate healing," per Ian Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The fact that Mitchell did not undergo major surgery on his balky knee is encouraging, but the Patriots nonetheless appear poised to move on from the 2016 fourth-rounder. Mitchell displayed promise as a rookie, but chronic knee issues have derailed his tenure with New England since then. Despite the fact that Julian Edelman is slated to serve a four-game suspension to start the season, Mitchell appears to be the odd man out in a deep wideout corps that also includes newcomers Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson and 2017 late-season acquisition Kenny Britt. When available, Mitchell is a heady player, whose route-running and ball skills can be assets, but at this stage it looks like he'll likely be catching passes in a new locale this coming season, health permitting.
More News
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Undergoes knee procedure Monday•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Could be traded•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Uncertain for camp•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Still managing knee issue•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: On track for OTAs•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Expects to be ready for OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Regression candidates at QB
Heath Cummings looks at the numbers from 2017 and tells you what you shouldn't expect to repeat...
-
QB spotlight: Mahomes oozes potential
One meaningless Week 17 start shouldn't fuel expectations, but in the case of Patrick Mahomes,...
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB overview & 2018 strategies
If there's one lineup spot to feel at ease with, it's quarterback. There are lots to choose...
-
Quarterback Tiers 2.0
When will quarterbacks go off the draft board? Dave Richard thinks it'll be later than sooner....