The knee procedure Mitchell underwent recently was "more aimed at hoping to accelerate healing," per Ian Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The fact that Mitchell did not undergo major surgery on his balky knee is encouraging, but the Patriots nonetheless appear poised to move on from the 2016 fourth-rounder. Mitchell displayed promise as a rookie, but chronic knee issues have derailed his tenure with New England since then. Despite the fact that Julian Edelman is slated to serve a four-game suspension to start the season, Mitchell appears to be the odd man out in a deep wideout corps that also includes newcomers Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson and 2017 late-season acquisition Kenny Britt. When available, Mitchell is a heady player, whose route-running and ball skills can be assets, but at this stage it looks like he'll likely be catching passes in a new locale this coming season, health permitting.