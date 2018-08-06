Malcolm Mitchell: Let go by Patriots
The Patriots will release Mitchell (knee), Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
When healthy, the 2016 fourth-rounder is a heady wideout with solid route-running and ball skills, but Mitchell has had trouble staying healthy as a pro and his lingering knee woes have led to the Patriots moving on from the 25-year-old.
