Mitchell (knee) underwent a procedure on his knee Monday and isn't expected to be on the field for the start of training camp, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports.

The procedure Mitchell underwent was reportedly an effort to determine the extent and cause of the knee injury that prevented the receiver from taking the field in 2017. While it's true that Mitchell is a promising prospect who flashed at times during his rookie year, the Patriots are rumored to be growing frustrated with his inability to stay on the field. In fact, Daniels indicated that if New England is unable to find a trade partner, it's possible Mitchell could be waived or released with an injury settlement before the start of the regular season.