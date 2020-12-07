Te'o has been placed on Chicago's practice squad COVID-19 list, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Te'o was added to the Bears' practice squad Oct. 20, but the 29-year-old remains without an appearance this season. His last campaign starting 10-plus games came in 2017 during his debut season in New Orleans, however, he also suited up for a combined eight appearances between 2018 and 2019. For his career, the Notre Dame product has compiled 307 tackles, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks over 62 NFL games.