The Bears activated Te'o from the practice squad COVID-19 list Saturday, per the NFL's official transaction page.
The Notre Dame product was placed on the list Dec. 7 by the Bears, but it's unclear if he tested positive for the virus or he was deemed a high-risk close contact individual. Te'o has been with the Bears' practice squad since Oct. 20, but he has yet to make an appearance this season.
