Peters was waived by the Raiders on Monday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Peters was benched during the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, and Tafur had previously reported the veteran corner was expected to be let go at some point this week. The Washington product had appeared in all 12 games this season, recording 43 tackles (28 solo), five passes defended and an interception that was returned for a touchdown in Week 8 against the Lions. Tafur also notes the move will save Las Vegas $1.5 million in incentives that Peters was on pace to earn.