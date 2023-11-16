Peters (knee) logged a limited practice session Wednesday.

Peters hurt his knee against the Giants in Week 9 and posted a DNP/LP/LP practice progression during Week 10 prep, though he was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Jets. The veteran cornerback played every one of Las Vegas' defensive snaps in that contest, but Wednesday's limited practice suggests that he's not yet clear of the knee issue. Peters probably has a good chance to play this coming Sunday versus Miami, though his participation during the remainder of Week 11 prep should determine whether he heads into the weekend with an injury designation.