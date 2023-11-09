Peters (knee) did not participate in the Raiders' practice on Wednesday.

Peters is dealing with a knee injury that he sustained during the second half of Sunday's win against the Giants. The 30-year-old joined Las Vegas on a one-year deal this offseason, and he immediately stepped in as one of the team's starting cornerbacks, tallying 37 tackles, five passes defended and an interception over nine games. Peters will most likely need to increase his activity in practice either Thursday and/or Friday, or else he'll be in serious jeopardy of missing his first game of the season this coming Sunday versus the Jets.