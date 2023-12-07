The Rams could elevate Crosby from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

The Rams signed Crosby to their practice squad Wednesday, and the team may not wait long to summon him to the active roster. Until signing with the Rams, the 39-year-old had been a free agent after converting on 25 of 29 field-goal tries with the Packers in 2022. Lucas Havrisik has been Los Angeles' kicker since Week 8, but he's struggled of late, missing a pair of field goals over the past two weeks. In any case, the Rams don't intend to cut Havrisik even if they elevate Crosby for Week 14, per Grosbard.