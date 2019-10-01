Harris worked out for the Lions on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Harris' workout Tuesday is good news because it means he's clear of the foot injury that led to his Aug. 27 release from the Patriots. The 26-year-old spent his first three seasons in the league with the Redskins, logging 40 catches for 432 yards and a touchdown over 28 games.

