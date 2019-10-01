Maurice Harris: Works out for Lions
Harris worked out for the Lions on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Harris' workout Tuesday is good news because it means he's clear of the foot injury that led to his Aug. 27 release from the Patriots. The 26-year-old spent his first three seasons in the league with the Redskins, logging 40 catches for 432 yards and a touchdown over 28 games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...
-
Week 5 WR Preview: Waivers, DFS & more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...