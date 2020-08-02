The Saints released Harris on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
In his three-year stint with Washington to start his career, Harris combined for a 40-432-1 line on 65 targets across 28 games. He wasn't tendered by the team in March 2019 and subsequently spent the offseason with the Patriots, but a lower leg injury resulted in his release before the season. He proceeded to see no NFL action last year before signing a reserve/future contract with the Saints. Harris will look for employment elsewhere following Sunday's move.