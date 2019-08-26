Patriots' Maurice Harris: Placed on IR
Harris (lower leg) cleared waivers Monday and reverted to New England's injured reserve, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Harris reportedly has a chance of recovering from his lower leg injury within a matter of weeks, according to Nick Underhill of The Athletic. If Harris is indeed able to get healthy before the end of the 2019 season, Kyed reports that the Patriots likely will release him with an injury settlement.
