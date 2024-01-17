The Ravens waived Gordon on Wednesday.
The move frees up a roster spot for the likely promotion of Dalvin Cook from the team's practice squad to join a backfield that also includes Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. In four regular season games with the Ravens, Gordon logged 26 carries for 81 yards and a TD and added three catches for 46 yards.
More News
-
Ravens' Melvin Gordon: Scores late touchdown in romp•
-
Ravens' Melvin Gordon: Joins Ravens' active roster•
-
Melvin Gordon: Set to join Baltimore roster•
-
Ravens' Melvin Gordon: Returns to practice squad•
-
Ravens' Melvin Gordon: Four touches as Edwards, Hill play•
-
Ravens' Melvin Gordon: Promoted to active roster•